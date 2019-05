- A man has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Jose Rosendo-Perez, 29, was last seen Tuesday in the 2600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

He may need medical attention, according to police.

Rosendo-Perez is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and jogging pants and brown work boots.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.