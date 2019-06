- Police are looking for a man who has been missing since last week from Pilsen on the South Side.

Omar Lopez, 43, was last seen May 31 in the 1000 block of West 18th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lopez is described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound man with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a short-sleeved white shirt, blue jeans and red gym shoes.

He was driving a gray 2014 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plates of AY37299, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.