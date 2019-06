- A 71-year-old man has been reported missing from Marquette Park.

Mickle Dunhan was last seen about 8:30 p.m. June 20 in the area of the 2500 block of West 66th Street, Chicago police said.

He was seen wearing a black jacket reading “Fat Albert” on the back, black joggers with a gray stripe and gray gym shoes, police said. He has dementia and seizures.

Dunhan is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.