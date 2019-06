A man was reported missing Friday from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Cristobal Martinez, 57, was last seen in the 2200 block of South Homan Avenue and is known to frequent areas around 18th Street and Ashland Avenue and 17th Street and Paulina Avenue, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police.

Martinez is described as 5-foot-8, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a light grey shirt, light blue jeans, black gym shoes and may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to his whereabouts should contact Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380 or 911.