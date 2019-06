- Police are looking for a man who has been missing for three months from Park Manor on the South Side.

Timothy Lindsey, 65, was last contacted March 19 and is missing from the 600 block of East 69th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He is described as a 5-foot-8, 120-pound man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, dark jeans and white gym shoes.

Lindsey "walks with a limp and his left hand is permanently bent," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.