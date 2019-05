A quadriplegic man has died of complications from a gunshot wound he suffered from a concealed carry holder in 2017.

Brian Ford, 20, was pronounced dead at 8:20 a.m. on May 18 at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy released Wednesday found he died of complications of quadriplegia from a gunshot wound to the neck. He lived in South Holland.

Ford was initially wounded on Dec. 12 2017 during a confrontation with a concealed carry holder in Calumet Heights on the South Side. At the time, Chicago police said Ford pointed a gun at a 27-year-old man as he pulled a vehicle into a backyard lot in the 9100 block of South Harper. The other man pulled out his own weapon and shot Ford, who was 18 years old at the time, police said.

Ford was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was ordered held on $50,000 bail while he remained hospitalized, police said. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped the charges 10 days after the shooting, according to court records.