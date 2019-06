A 62-year-old “high risk” man has been reported missing from Humboldt Park.

Rafael Rosario was last seen on foot in the area of the 1400 block of North Fairfield Avenue on June 9, according to an alert from Chicago police.

He suffers from dementia and takes medication for other physical issues, police said.

He is 5-foot-4, 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. It’s not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.