A man was taken off life support a week after he was rescued from the water at 31st Street Beach.

Luis González Vásquez died Sunday evening at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He was rescued Aug. 4 after someone called 911 to report a body floating in the water at the beach, Chicago police said.

CPD's Marine Unit responded about 5:30 p.m. to the 700 block of East 31st Street and rescued Vásquez from the water, authorities said.

He was not breathing when he was pulled from the water, police said. It took medical personnel 20 minutes to resuscitate him.

Vásquez was taken in critical condition to the hospital, authorities said. Hospital personnel told investigators that it appeared he had hit his head on rocks hidden beneath the water, police said.

An autopsy released Monday found Vásquez died from drowning, the medical examiner's office said. His death was ruled accidental.