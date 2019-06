- A sentence was handed down Tuesday in the case of a young woman who was the victim of sex trafficking.

A John murdered Desiree Robinson, and the man who pimped her was sentenced to decades in prison.

Desiree's family believes this sends a message, that the 32-year sentence tells others involved in sex trafficking they will be held accountable. She said she is satisfied with the outcome.

The gruesome murder became the rallying cry for change. It eventually lead to the passage of federal legislation, targeting websites that promote sex trafficking, setting in motion the shuttering of back page dot com.

The website used by Joseph Hazley, listing a 16-year-old Desiree online for sex.

Tuesday, Robinson's mother and her family wore pink in the courtroom, Desiree’s favorite color, as her daughter's alleged pimp was sentenced to three decades behind bars.

“My family is going through a lot and will continue to go through a lot,” said Yvonne Ambrose, the mother of Desiree.

Another man sold Desiree to Hazley for $250. Acting as the 16-year-old's pimp, Hazley set a meeting with Antonio Rosales, the man who police say brutally murdered Desiree in Markham the day before Christmas in 2016.

“Desiree did not deserve this but everyone will finally be held accountable for their actions in my daughter’s death,” said Ambrose.

The man who sold Robinson to her alleged pimp has already pleaded guilty to sex trafficking. The man charged with Desiree's murder, Antonio Rosales, is awaiting trial on first-degree murder.