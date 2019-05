A person was shot by Chicago police Saturday night in Lawndale.

About 10:10 p.m., officers were investigating a large group of people in the 1100 block of South Albany when they saw a man “drinking from a bottle of beer” in a vacant lot, according to Deputy Chief Al Nagode.

“The officers are doing what we’re asking them to do — make sure if there are any parties or large crowds they get out and investigate,” Nagode said.

When the male saw the officers, he threw the bottle to the ground and ran east through the lot into an alley, Nagode said. As the officers followed, the male turned and fired a single shot in their direction.

The officers returned fire, striking the male in the “left rear,” Nagode said. A weapon was recovered.

The male was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At least one officer was also taken to a hospital for “anxiety related to the shooting,” according to Nagode.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct an investigation into the use of force an