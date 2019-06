A man has been charged with fatally stabbing his neighbor June 5 during an argument about garbage in Austin on the West Side.

Darren Jones, 33, was charged with one count of murder, Chicago police said.

Cyrus Henning, 40, was arguing with Jones at 12:40 p.m. about trash in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of North Lavergne Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. During the argument, Jones, who lives on that block, allegedly stabbed him in the chest multiple times.

Henning then ran out to the front of the house and collapsed in the street, authorities said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m.

An autopsy Thursday found he died of a stab wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office. Henning lived a block away from where he was stabbed.

Jones is being held without bond, a search of Cook County court records found. He is next due in court June 26.