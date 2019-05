Police are looking for the man who tried to lure a girl into his pickup truck Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7:40 p.m., the man followed the girl in his car to the 7000 bock of South Normal Boulevard, Chicago police said. He blocked her path with his car, blew the horn and gestured for her to come towards him.

The man is described as between 45 and 50 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a maroon pickup truck with drywall mix, tools and a ladder in the bed.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.