- A man tried to abduct a child mowing a lawn Wednesday in west suburban Wheaton.

The boy was mowing the front lawn of his home about 11:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Pierce Avenue when a man pulled up in a black SUV and approached him, Wheaton police said in a statement.

The man asked the boy to mow his own lawn and invited him in his vehicle, police said. The man left alone after the boy said a parent would have to drive him, police said.

The man was in his 40s, unshaven and had an average build and medium length black hair, police said. He was wearing a gray and white hooded sweatshirt. The SUV he was driving had black rims and tinted windows.

Police said the incident does not appear connected to an attempted child abduction in January in the 300 block of South Pierce.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wheaton Police Lieutenant Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077.