A man went missing Saturday after wandering off from a vehicle stopped in heavy traffic on the Dan Ryan expressway.

Otis Maxwell, 82, walked away from the vehicle about 8:10 p.m. on the expressway near Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.

He is known to visit off-track betting establishments and a nursing home near 109th and Halsted streets, police said.

Maxwell, who is 6-feet-1, was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, baseball cap and gym shoes, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.