EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408758863" class="mod-wrapper Man wanted for possible child luring near Schaumburg data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A composite image of the man suspected of child luring | Schaumburg Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A composite image of the man suspected of child luring | Schaumburg Police Department</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408758863-408758594" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/child-luring-suspect_1558694513655_7309905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A composite image of the man suspected of child luring | Schaumburg Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A composite image of the man suspected of child luring | Schaumburg Police Department</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:42AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408758863" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE</strong> - Police are looking for the man who tried to lure a child near Lincoln Prairie Elementary School Thursday in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.</p> <p>About 8:55 a.m., a child was walking to school west on Hillcrest Boulevard from Roselle Road, Schaumburg police said. A man drove up to the child in a silver-colored vehicle and repeatedly offered them a ride. More Local Stories

32 arrested in South Side drug raids ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Posted May 24 2019 09:37AM CDT

Authorities arrested dozens of people overnight in a series of drug raids ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago police Organized Crime officers arrested 32 people in the South Side raids, 21 of whom have previous felony convictions, according to a tweet from CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/drug-raids_1558708603852_7310099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/drug-raids_1558708603852_7310099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/drug-raids_1558708603852_7310099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/drug-raids_1558708603852_7310099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/drug-raids_1558708603852_7310099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police seized drugs, guns and cash in a series of drug raids on the South Side ahead of Memorial Day weekend. | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Seven of them have prior convictions for gun-related offenses.

Police did not immediately provide further details about the raids or arrests. 1 killed, 10 wounded in Thursday shootings

Posted May 24 2019 09:29AM CDT

At least 11 people were wounded in gun violence incidents Thursday within city limits, including a teen boy killed in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Deante Thompson, 17, was outside with his 15-year-old friend about 12:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone approached them on foot, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The pair ran to the front door of an apartment where the person opened fire.

Thompson was hit in the chest and was pronounced at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide. 3 wounded in Little Village shooting

Posted May 24 2019 07:17AM CDT

Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Two men and a woman were standing on the sidewalk about 10:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road when someone approached the group on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A woman, 27, was hit in the back, while a 28-year-old man was struck in the leg, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/1-killed-10-wounded-in-thursday-shootings" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1 killed, 10 wounded in Thursday shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-signs-memorandum-requiring-immigrant-sponsors-to-pay-for-social-services" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/3-wounded-in-little-village-shooting-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/little-village-shooting_1558700192871_7310013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/little-village-shooting_1558700192871_7310013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/little-village-shooting_1558700192871_7310013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/little-village-shooting_1558700192871_7310013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/little-village-shooting_1558700192871_7310013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;where&#x20;two&#x20;people&#x20;were&#x20;shot&#x2c;&#x20;Thursday&#x20;night&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;3500&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;West&#x20;Cermak&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Little&#x20;Village&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 wounded in Little Village shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/homeowner-shoots-man-who-broke-into-his-uptown-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homeowner shoots man who broke into his Uptown home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/two-injured-in-multi-vehicle-crash-on-the-dan-ryan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/i-90-crash-dan-ryan-vehicle_1558697380065_7309957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/i-90-crash-dan-ryan-vehicle_1558697380065_7309957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/i-90-crash-dan-ryan-vehicle_1558697380065_7309957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/i-90-crash-dan-ryan-vehicle_1558697380065_7309957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/i-90-crash-dan-ryan-vehicle_1558697380065_7309957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;fire&#x20;fighters&#x20;operate&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;person&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;injured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;vehicle&#x20;crash&#x2c;&#x20;Friday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;out-bound&#x20;local&#x20;lanes&#x20;of&#x20;I-90&#x20;near&#x20;65th&#x20;Street&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 