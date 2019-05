- Police are looking for the man who tried to lure a child near Lincoln Prairie Elementary School Thursday in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

About 8:55 a.m., a child was walking to school west on Hillcrest Boulevard from Roselle Road, Schaumburg police said. A man drove up to the child in a silver-colored vehicle and repeatedly offered them a ride. The child refused and ran away.

The driver is described as 20 to 40 years old with dreadlocks, police said.

Anyone with information should call Schaumburg police at 847-882-3534.