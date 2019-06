A person is wanted by police for sexually abusing a girl Monday on an L platform on the Southwest Side.

The male suspect allegedly approached the child about 8:30 a.m. at the Pink Line station at Western Avenue and performed a lewd act, Chicago police said.

He is between 17 and 20 years old, and between 6-feet and 6-feet-3 inches tall, police said. He was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-745-8380.