- An autistic man is believed to be in danger after going missing Saturday evening from his assisted living group home in northwest suburban Franklin Park.

David Phillips, 42, was last seen about 7:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dora Street, according to a missing persons alert from the Franklin Park Police Department.

Phillips, who has autism and is nonverbal, is described as being 6-feet-tall, 180 pounds, with grey hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, green and brown striped pajama pants, slippers and eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Franklin Park police at 847-678-2444.