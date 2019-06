Flossmoor police and the South Suburban Emergency Response Team surrounded a home Sunday in the south suburb.

Police were called about 8:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Caddy Street for reports of a disturbance at a residence and were met by a male holding a rifle and shouting threats at the officers, Flossmoor police said. The male came in and out of the house several times before eventually barricading himself inside.

Family members in the house were able to get themselves out, police said. About 3:15 p.m. the man was taken into custody without injury following a search of the home.

Criminal charges are pending, police said.