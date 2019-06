- All inbound morning trains on Metra's Heritage Corridor line were massively delayed by a freight train experiencing mechanical problems Monday in the southwest suburbs.

Inbound train 914, which was scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 6:52 a.m., was halted because of a freight train having problems with its brakes between the Willow Springs and Summit stations, according to a Metra spokesman.

The line's two other inbound trains, which were scheduled to reach Chicago at 7:32 a.m. and 8:12 a.m., were also stopped, according to Metra.

Train movement resumed with extensive delays shortly after 8 a.m., according to a service alert from Metra. The three trains are running between 41 and 107 minutes behind schedule.