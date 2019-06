CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to. CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to.

- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is promising further action against one of CPD's top brass for taking a summer vacation.

First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio took a trip this month fter the mayor issued a mandate ordering no high ranking officers to take trip during the summer months. The summer is typically a time of increased violence in Chicago.

"It shouldn't have happened. I gave a very specific directive. The summertime is the most challening time in our city for public safety and no one should have taken a vaction," Lightfoot said Saturday.

Lightfoot said that Riccio was well aware of the mandate, since he is the one who sent out the email.

She said that she will announce what consequences he will face at a later date.