Mayor Lightfoot plans for pension boost from Chicago casino By Mike Flannery
Posted Jun 03 2019 05:37PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 05:45PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 05:54PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410613746-410614347" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to assure that a huge new casino just authorized for Chicago makes a lot of money for both its future private owners and for local taxpayers.

"The first step is to get a feasibility study up and going to make sure that the economic model -- meaning the taxation structure that the general assembly has proposed -- is actually going to be viable, meaning that we can have a product that we can market and get financed," Lightfoot said.

It is a serious concern. Some fear the gambling market was already saturated, meaning the explosive growth of virtually every form of betting that the Illinois General Assembly authorized over the weekend will result in some eventually going out of business.</p><p>Illinois currently has ten casinos, and there are several in northwest Indiana. They are already vulnerable and now certain to face lots of new competition.</p><p>The mayor also says the slot machines coming to Midway and O’Hare airports will not be as ubiquitous as in Nevada.</p><p>“We’re not going to turn O’Hare or any place else into a gambling den, neither at Midway. If you look through the particulars of the bill, what you're going to find is that we have a significant amount of local control. So, we haven't set the parameters yet. More Local Stories

Newer drugs improve chances of survival for those with lung, breast, prostate cancers

Newer drugs are substantially improving the chances of survival for some people with hard-to-treat forms of lung, breast and prostate cancer, doctors reported at the world's largest cancer conference.

Among those who have benefited is Roszell Mack Jr., who at age 87 is still able to work at a Lexington, Kentucky, horse farm, nine years after being diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread to his bones and lymph nodes.

"I go in every day, I'm the first one there," said Mack, who helped test Merck's Keytruda, a therapy that helps the immune system identify and fight data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newer drugs improve chances of survival for those with lung, breast, prostate cancers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Newer drugs are substantially improving the chances of survival for some people with hard-to-treat forms of lung, breast and prostate cancer, doctors reported at the world's largest cancer conference.</p><p>Among those who have benefited is Roszell Mack Jr., who at age 87 is still able to work at a Lexington, Kentucky, horse farm, nine years after being diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread to his bones and lymph nodes.</p><p>"I go in every day, I'm the first one there," said Mack, who helped test Merck's Keytruda, a therapy that helps the immune system identify and fight cancer. "I'm feeling well and I have a good quality of life."

Man missing from Chicago since Friday

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since last week from Pilsen on the South Side.

Omar Lopez, 43, was last seen May 31 in the 1000 block of West 18th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lopez is described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound man with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man missing from Chicago since Friday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for a man who has been missing since last week from Pilsen on the South Side.</p><p>Omar Lopez, 43, was last seen May 31 in the 1000 block of West 18th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.</p><p>Lopez is described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound man with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a short-sleeved white shirt, blue jeans and red gym shoes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/students-hurt-by-pepper-spray-at-near-north-side-middle-school" title="13 students hurt by pepper spray at Near North Side middle school" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13 students hurt by pepper spray at Near North Side middle school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than a dozen students were hospitalized after a boy sprayed a chemical irritant during lunch Monday at a Near North Side middle school.</p><p>The 12-year-old discharged the spray onto a breadstick on a dare at 12:52 p.m. in the cafeteria of Ogden International School of Chicago’s Jenner Campus, 1119 N. Most Recent

Newer drugs improve chances of survival for those with lung, breast, prostate cancers

Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown has passed away, aged 96

Mayor Lightfoot plans for pension boost from Chicago casino

Man missing from Chicago since Friday

5-year-old girl suffers fractured skull after being hit by glass bottle from passing SUV data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/24/S%20BREAST%20CANCER%20BLOOD%20TEST%207A_00.00.48.18_1551023123281.png_6819612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Newer drugs improve chances of survival for those with lung, breast, prostate cancers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/navajo-code-talker-william-tully-brown-has-passed-away-aged-96" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20William%20Tully%20Brown%20060319_1559602264355.jpg_7348073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20William%20Tully%20Brown%20060319_1559602264355.jpg_7348073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20William%20Tully%20Brown%20060319_1559602264355.jpg_7348073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20William%20Tully%20Brown%20060319_1559602264355.jpg_7348073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20William%20Tully%20Brown%20060319_1559602264355.jpg_7348073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="William&#x20;Tully&#x20;Brown" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown has passed away, aged 96</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-plans-for-pension-boost-from-chicago-casino" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lori%20lightfoot_1559601948931.jpg_7348253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot plans for pension boost from Chicago casino</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-missing-from-chicago-since-friday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/Omar-Lopez_1559594937959_7347571_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/Omar-Lopez_1559594937959_7347571_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/Omar-Lopez_1559594937959_7347571_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/Omar-Lopez_1559594937959_7347571_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/Omar-Lopez_1559594937959_7347571_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man missing from Chicago since Friday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/5-year-old-girl-suffers-fractured-skull-after-being-hit-by-glass-bottle-from-passing-suv" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/hurtgirlcollagekttv11_1559593331840_7347454_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/hurtgirlcollagekttv11_1559593331840_7347454_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/hurtgirlcollagekttv11_1559593331840_7347454_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/hurtgirlcollagekttv11_1559593331840_7347454_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, 