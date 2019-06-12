< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story412375257" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412375257" data-article-version="1.0">Mayor Lightfoot slams Chicago police union while pushing for reforms</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-slams-chicago-police-union-while-pushing-for-reforms" addthis:title="Mayor Lightfoot slams Chicago police union while pushing for reforms"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412375257.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412375257");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412375257_412391424_102250"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412375257_412391424_102250";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412391424","video":"574034","title":"Mayor%20Lightfoot%20slams%20Chicago%20police%20union%20while%20pushing%20for%20reforms","caption":"A%20leader%20of%20the%20police%20officers%E2%80%99%20union%20gave%20Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot%20a%20public%20tongue-lashing%20at%20Wednesday%E2%80%99s%20City%20Council%20meeting%2C%20and%20the%20mayor%20gave%20it%20right%20back%20to%20him.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FMayor_Lightfoot_slams_Chicago_police_uni_0_7391278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FMayor_Lightfoot_slams_Chicago_police_union_while_574034_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655002474%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DewOELNGXRNJX2IHmUO8jMrt7-bU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fmayor-lightfoot-slams-chicago-police-union-while-pushing-for-reforms"}},"createDate":"Jun 12 2019 09:54PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412375257_412391424_102250",video:"574034",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Mayor_Lightfoot_slams_Chicago_police_uni_0_7391278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520leader%2520of%2520the%2520police%2520officers%25E2%2580%2599%2520union%2520gave%2520Mayor%2520Lori%2520Lightfoot%2520a%2520public%2520tongue-lashing%2520at%2520Wednesday%25E2%2580%2599s%2520City%2520Council%2520meeting%252C%2520and%2520the%2520mayor%2520gave%2520it%2520right%2520back%2520to%2520him.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/12/Mayor_Lightfoot_slams_Chicago_police_union_while_574034_1800.mp4?Expires=1655002474&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ewOELNGXRNJX2IHmUO8jMrt7-bU",eventLabel:"Mayor%20Lightfoot%20slams%20Chicago%20police%20union%20while%20pushing%20for%20reforms-412391424",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fmayor-lightfoot-slams-chicago-police-union-while-pushing-for-reforms"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Mike Flannery
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:38PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 09:54PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 10:10PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412375257-412393838" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A leader of the police officers' union gave Mayor Lori Lightfoot a public tongue-lashing at Wednesday's City Council meeting, and the mayor gave it right back to him.

Leaders of the police union have vowed to block virtually all of the key changes Mayor Lightfoot wants to make to their collective bargaining contract. Escalating the conflict, the union's first vice president went to the City Council to scold the mayor to her face.

"You will have difficulty achieving your goals, if you do not include us and our members support," Patrick Murray said. "if you want to sit there and talk to us, I don't have a problem."

"Anytime you're willing to move forward on reform and not block every single issue, criticize and say, 'No!' My door is always open. I've said that to your president. No one's taken me up on it, sir!" Lightfoot said.

Union President Kevin Graham won that post last year, leading a slate of "blue voice" candidates who promised to resist changes to police disciplinary procedures. The City Council's Black Caucus and now the mayor demand more "accountability" for police misconduct.

Also speaking at the council meeting was an officer who has reportedly been disciplined nine times and suspended from duty for at least 86 days. He called the mayor unfair to officers.

"You can't keep blaming the police for the crimes that are going on…start pointing the finger where they belong. Like Jack Nicholson said in a 'Few Good Men, 'I would rather you just say, thank you,'" said CPD Officer John Catanzara.

Police are prohibited from striking, meaning that this union contract battle is likely to be resolved eventually in compulsory arbitration. More Local Stories

Special Report: How a local dealership helped catch an accused con man data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Special_Report__How_a_local_dealership_h_0_7391380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Special_Report__How_a_local_dealership_h_0_7391380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Special_Report__How_a_local_dealership_h_0_7391380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Special_Report__How_a_local_dealership_h_0_7391380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Special_Report__How_a_local_dealership_h_0_7391380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A nationwide manhunt ended in Naperville thanks to quick thinking folks at a car dealership." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Special Report: How A nationwide manhunt ended in Naperville thanks to quick thinking folks at a car dealership.

"You gotta understand - with John, he tells so many lies, and let me tell you, he is very convincing. Very convincing," said Matt Fischer.

Fischer is an actor who found himself in the real-life plot to a crime movie. Fischer needed a lawyer and a man named John Ryan fit the bill.

Officers, suspect's girlfriend describe moments right after ATF agent shot in face in Chicago

The shooting of an ATF agent in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last year was caught on police security cameras. The federal agent survived.

A jury saw that video this week at the trial of Ernesto "Ernie" Godinez. Prosecutors say he mistook the agent for a rival gang member and opened fire.

Police officers who were on assignment with ATF Agent Kevin Crump when he was shot rushed to his side. The federal agent survived." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officers, suspect's girlfriend describe moments right after ATF agent shot in face in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Larry Yellen </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The shooting of an ATF agent in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last year was caught on police security cameras. The federal agent survived.</p><p>A jury saw that video this week at the trial of Ernesto “Ernie” Godinez. Prosecutors say he mistook the agent for a rival gang member and opened fire.</p><p>Police officers who were on assignment with ATF Agent Kevin Crump when he was shot rushed to his side. One of them testified Wednesday, saying, "he was holding his neck and his face."

Electric scooter pilot program starting this weekend in Chicago

Starting this weekend, you're going to be seeing a lot more electric scooters buzzing around Chicago -- and you can ride one yourself.

It is the start of a new pilot program by the city to test electric scooter sharing.

"This is a Bird Electric Scooter. We're launching in Chicago this Saturday," said Sam Kernan-Schloss. href="/news/local/special-report-how-a-local-dealership-helped-catch-an-accused-con-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/John%20Ryan_1560395797010.jpg_7391288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="John Ryan_1560395797010.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Special Report: How a local dealership helped catch an accused con man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/officers-suspect-s-girlfriend-describe-moments-right-after-atf-agent-shot-in-face-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ernesto Godinez | Chicago Police" title="ernesto-godinez_1525797845569.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officers, suspect's girlfriend describe moments right after ATF agent shot in face in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/electric-scooter-pilot-program-starting-this-weekend-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bird scooter_1560395495347.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Electric scooter pilot program starting this weekend in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-slams-chicago-police-union-while-pushing-for-reforms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lightfoot city council_1560395382274.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot slams Chicago police union while pushing for reforms</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/officers-suspect-s-girlfriend-describe-moments-right-after-atf-agent-shot-in-face-in-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ernesto&#x20;Godinez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Officers, suspect's girlfriend describe moments right after ATF agent shot in face in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/electric-scooter-pilot-program-starting-this-weekend-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Electric scooter pilot program starting this weekend in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-slams-chicago-police-union-while-pushing-for-reforms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot slams Chicago police union while pushing for reforms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/friends-remember-beloved-couple-allegedly-murdered-by-daughter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Friends remember beloved couple allegedly murdered by daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/st-louis-blues-beat-boston-bruins-4-1-in-game-7-for-their-first-stanley-cup-title" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Blues&#x20;celebrate&#x20;a&#x20;third&#x20;period&#x20;goal&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Boston&#x20;Bruins&#x20;in&#x20;Game&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NHL&#x20;Stanley&#x20;Cup&#x20;Final&#x20;at&#x20;TD&#x20;Garden&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Boston&#x2c;&#x20;Massachusetts&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Gagnon&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 