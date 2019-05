- It was a short goodbye Friday for Chicago's two-term mayor, Rahm Emanuel.

At 5 p.m. sharp, he walked out of his office -- flanked by Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson -- gave the media a wave and stepped onto an elevator to a waiting black SUV. It took all but 10 seconds.

City employees clapped and cheered for the mayor as he exited his City Hall office. Hours earlier, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot listened to recommendations from a citywide transition team. The team of 400 Chicagoans compiled more than 100 pages of suggestions to improve government, transportation, art and education -- to name a few.

The mayor-elect commented to those delivering the information, "Not one person. Not one leader, even if it's a woman, can work and transform the city by herself."

Lightfoot, along with 12 new aldermen, will be sworn in Monday.