m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408262770" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408262770" data-article-version="1.0">McDonald's says it's offering training to combat harassment</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-408262770" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=McDonald's says it's offering training to combat harassment&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/mcdonald-s-says-it-s-offering-training-to-combat-harassment" data-title="McDonald's says it's offering training to combat harassment" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/mcdonald-s-says-it-s-offering-training-to-combat-harassment" addthis:title="McDonald's id="relatedHeadlines-408262770" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - McDonald's Corp. says it's enhancing training and offering a new hotline for workers in response to mounting allegations of sexual harassment.</p><p>On Tuesday, the labor group Fight for $15 filed 25 sexual harassment charges against McDonald's with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund are providing legal support.</p><p>Among those filing complaints is Jamelia Fairley, who works at a company-owned store in Sanford, Florida. In a conference call with media, Fairley said she was harassed by two male employees who would rub up against her, pinch her and make explicit comments.</p><p>"I stood up for myself and will not let anyone bully me," Fairley said. She said she never received training about harassment or how to report it.</p><p>It's the third time in three years that Fight for $15 has filed harassment charges on behalf of McDonald's workers. In all, around 50 cases have been filed. In addition to the charges filed with the government, civil lawsuits have been filed in Michigan, Georgia, California and North Carolina.</p><p>McDonald's says it has been working with the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network since last year to develop new training materials. It has also rewritten its employee policy to more clearly define sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.</p><p>The fast food chain says it sent posters with the new policy to its 14,000 U.S. restaurants. The posters also make clear that employees can call a third-party hotline to report abuse. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor Lightfoot keeping on Emanuel appointees in key posts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is retaining several appointees of the previous mayor in key posts, including the city's police superintendent.</p><p>Lightfoot, who was sworn in as mayor on Monday, announced Superintendent Eddie Johnson is among a group of officials from former Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration staying on the job. Also staying on is Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson and City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado.</p><p>Lightfoot also held her first Cabinet meeting Tuesday. She said she will hold group meetings with top city officials on a quarterly basis, interspersed with smaller meetings around subjects such as public safety.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/former-judge-files-new-motions-in-jussie-smollett-case-1" title="Former judge files new motions in Jussie Smollett case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former judge files new motions in Jussie Smollett case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former judge who wants a special prosecutor appointed in the Jussie Smollett case is back in court with new motions to obtain her goal.</p><p>Sheila O'Brien on Tuesday filed three motions in Cook County Circuit Court attempting to get the case before a different judge.</p><p>At a hearing last week, Judge Michael Toomin said he's not swayed by O'Brien's claims it would be a conflict for Cook County judges to make the decision on a special prosecutor. O'Brien, a former appellate judge, wants a special prosecutor to investigate why charges were dropped against the "Empire" actor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/many-in-beach-park-still-suffering-one-month-after-chemical-spill" title="Many in Beach Park still suffering one month after chemical spill" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Almost a month after a chemical spill sent 40 people in the far north suburbs to the hospital, neighbors are still suffering from the effects." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Many in Beach Park still suffering one month after chemical spill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michele Fiore </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Almost a month after a chemical spill sent 40 people in the far north suburbs to the hospital, neighbors are still suffering from the effects.</p><p>Some are still sick and worried that their illnesses will lead to permanent disabilities. Others who escaped physical injury are wondering who is going to pay for all the damage to their trees and yards.</p><p>Ammonia fumes leaking out of a tank being hauled by a trailer on Green Bay Road left 28-year-old Juan Hernandez in critical condition April 25. 