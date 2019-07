- A track blockage at Union Station on Friday caused delays for Metra BNSF and Southwest Service lines.

An incident in the 14th Street rail yard prevented movement of trains in an out of the south concourse of the station for about an hour, Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper said. Metra announced the blockage about 4 p.m. on social media.

It was unclear if anyone was injured, or what the incident was, Cooper said. Metra announced at 4:48 p.m. that the blockage had been removed and trains were moving in and out of the station.