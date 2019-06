- Metra BNSF trains were briefly delayed Thursday afternoon after a truck struck a bridge on the Southwest Side.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted at 3:30 p.m. while authorities inspected damage to a bridge at Western Avenue, Metra said in a statement.

The train service announced at 3:50 p.m. that the bridge passed inspection and that train movements would resume. Trains were operating about 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule.

The Metra BNSF line services the western suburbs, including Aurora and Naperville.