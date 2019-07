- Trains on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line are running behind schedule after a semi got stuck on the tracks Monday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The truck blocked all three tracks shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Arlington Heights Road, according to a Metra spokeswoman.

The semi was stalled across the tracks at the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway, according to Arlington Heights police.

Trains were temporarily halted in both directions, but the tracks were cleared and movement resumed by about 8:45 a.m., according to Metra. Trains are operating about 25 to 40 minutes behind schedule.

Riders are advised to check Metra's website or listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.