- All Metra Union Pacific-West trains were halted after a person was struck by a train in west suburban Villa Park.

Inbound Train 26 hit the pedestrian about 7:50 a.m. near the Villa Park station, 349 N. Ardmore Ave., a Metra spokesman said. The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Trains were stopped in both directions, according to the transit agency. Some trains will terminate or originate from Elmhurst in order to provide inbound service.

“The duration of this delay is unknown but extensive delays are expected,” Metra officials wrote in a tweet. “Please seek alternative transportation if it is an option for you.”