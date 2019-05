- If you’re at home, you are one of the lucky ones not dealing with the Memorial Day weekend travel rush.

As FOX 32 found out, a lot of people are skipping town for the unofficial start to summer.

At least the worst is over. AAA says peak congestion for Chicago roads happened late Friday afternoon, but brace for jammed highways all weekend long.

"It is what it is. I don't try to get upset about it. And just go with the flow," said holiday traveler Phil Medell.

If only everyone was so chill, as 43 million Americans get away for Memorial Day weekend. That is the second highest level since AAA started tracking.

In Illinois, 2.1 million people have packed their bags, and even higher gas prices will not cancel plans.

"This is the start of road trip season, the unofficial start of summer, the vast majority of people are going to be hitting the road,” said Nick Jarmusz of AAA Public Affairs.

Yes, most people are driving but look at O’Hare. It's a busy place. About 115,000 Illinois travelers will fly to their destination and that's a 4.6 percent increase over last year.

"I’m nervous about traveling because I just know the lines is going to be crazy,” said holiday traveler Bonet Galom.

But Galom had to get away for her birthday. She will join a record setting 1.7 million moving through O'Hare and Midway.

"It could be better. O’Hare is just always really crazy,” said holiday traveler Lisa Sippel.

In a city used to traffic and crowds, there is certainly no holiday from the rush.