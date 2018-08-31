Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Friday from the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Asalina Adams was last seen Wednesday in the area of 108th Street and Avenue C, according to Chicago police.

Adams was described as a 5-foot-6, 125-pound black girl with brown eye and multicolored hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.