Missing Chicago man might need medical attention

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 65-year-old man was reported missing Saturday from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Davis “Dave” McGhee was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

McGhee was described as a 5-foot-8, 200-pound black man with brown eyes, graying black hair, a beard and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray and white striped sweater, brown and yellow pajama pants and blue sandals.

McGhee may be in need of medical attention, police said.

He is known to frequent the area of Cermak Road and Cicero Avenue, as well as Cermak and Central Park Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about McGhee’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.