- A 46-year-old woman missing for more than a month was last seen in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Sharon Brown, 46, was last seen June 10 in the are of 75th Street and Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said in an alert. She is often in the South Chicago, Wentworth and Calumet police districts on the South Side.

She is 5-foot-3, 246 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.