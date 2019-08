- A woman missing since last week was last seen in Park Manor on the South Side.

Nicole Taylor, 37, was last seen Aug. 16 in the vicinity of the 7000 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said. She may be in need of medical attention.

She is 5-foot-4, 170 pounds with brown eyes and blond or light brown hair. It isn't known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.