- A new poll shows that Illinois residents support legalized marijuana.

The poll from Think Big Illinois found that 60 percent of adults support legalization and taxation.

The support is strongest in suburban Cook County, at 68 percent. The weakest downstate, where 54 percent of residents want marijuana to legalized.

“As discussions in Springfield continue surrounding marijuana legalization, it’s clear that Illinoisans are strongly in favor of legalization,” said Quentin Fulks, Executive Director of Think Big Illinois, in a press release. “Legalization would help end the era of mass incarceration, while creating much-needed revenue for our state. Legislators should do what Illinoisans are calling for and enact this commonsense measure to make Illinois a more safe, just, and equal place for all our residents.”