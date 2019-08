- Chicago police are asking for help locating a woman and child who went missing from Albany Park on the North Side.

Thuy Voung, 34, was last seen July 25 driving a 2007 silver Lexus with the license plate BG92819 with her 5-year-old daughter Tin Nguyen, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. They are missing from the 3500 block of North Wilson Avenue.

Voung is described by police as being 5-feet-2, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion.

Nguyen is described by police as being 4-feet and 50 pounds.

If anyone who has seen them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.