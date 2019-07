- Adding insult to injury, the mother of a 19-year-old man shot to death in Maywood in March found out about his murder on Facebook.

Isiah Scott was just two months shy of his graduation from Proviso East. He was shot to death the day his graduation photo was delivered.

“But with this being the western suburbs, it’s not spoken about. But today I’m gonna speak about it. We need to bring this out to the open. Let it be known what’s happening out here,” said Betty Young, Isiah’s grandmother.

Family and friends returned to the scene of the crime Tuesday night on Madison Street in Maywood and they were joined by community activist Father Michael Pfleger. They hope that a $5,000 reward will get people talking. Isiah’s mother believes even his classmates have information, but they’ve kept quiet.

“When my kids returned to school, somebody told them who did it. And it was just buzzing all through the school and it never, the story never changed,” said Kisha Stansberry, Isiah’s mother.

Stansberry believes her son -- who was an aspiring rapper, model and football player -- was killed by former friends as he walked to a Family Dollar Store in the 1100 block of West Madison last March. As her son lay on the ground dying, someone went live on Facebook to stream the scene.

“And instead of calling 911 and assisting the person, you’re recording it and going live and posting it and everybody sharing it. That was the worst thing I ever encountered in my life was to find out that my child was deceased on Facebook," Stansberry said.