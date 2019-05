- A 16-year-old mother and her infant daughter are missing from Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The pair was last seen in the 5500 block of West School Street in the Cragin neighborhood.

Mayra Osorio is described as a Hispanic woman, 5-foot-2, weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve jacket and black pants. Police say she suffers from depression. Her infant daughter, 5-month-old Samara, was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 312-744-8266.