<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416190242" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> Mother leaves toddler inside 110 degree car in suburbs, police say addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/mother-leaves-toddler-inside-110-degree-car-in-suburbs-police-say" addthis:title="Mother leaves toddler inside 110 degree car in suburbs, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416190242.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416190242");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416190242-414702810"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416190242-414702810" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div Posted Jul 03 2019 08:04PM CDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 08:15PM CDT (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="l487ID">An Evanston woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old inside of a car on a hot day in north suburban Niles.</p><p id="Jazxv3">Asel Ukbayeva, 24, is charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering the life or health of a child, according to the Niles Police Department.</p><p id="Ub7W8B">Officers were called about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday for a child left inside a car in a parking lot located in the 5700 block of West Touhy Avenue, according to Niles police. They met with a supervisor at Fresh Grams Grocery Store who made the report.</p><p id="hQrv8Z">The supervisor said the child was locked inside a gray Infiniti, and that he grew concerned when he saw the child was sweating alone inside a car that was not running, police said.</p><p id="7DuDCE">The supervisor unlocked a door by reaching through a partially opened window, and took the child inside the store and provided water, police said.</p><p id="C90Ptq">The temperature outside was 94 degrees, and the temperature inside the car was estimated to be above 110 degrees, police said. When the mother returned to her car 20 minutes later, she was unable to explain why she left the child in the car.</p><p id="p4Bby4">The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, and a fine up to $2,500, police said. The child was released to his father, who was called to the scene.</p><p id="NrP62a">The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the incident. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>O'Hare had 2 power outages during weekend weather</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>O’Hare International Airport experienced multiple power failures over the weekend after heavy rain possibly knocked down power lines.</p><p>Two “brief” power surges happened June 29 and 30, and affected the airport’s phone systems, radios and internet, the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement.</p><p>The power outage did not affect the airfield or security operations, the CDA said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-found-dead-near-chicago-railroad-tracks-was-strangled-medical-examiner-says" title="Man found dead near Chicago railroad tracks was strangled, medical examiner says" data-articleId="416149517" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found dead near Chicago railroad tracks was strangled, medical examiner says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 04:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was strangled and left for dead Tuesday near railroad tracks in Humboldt Park on the West Side.</p><p>A train conductor spotted the 44-year-old man lying unresponsive near the tracks and called authorities, according to Chicago police.</p><p>Officers responded about 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Kolmar Avenue and found the body of Roberto Fonseca Xavier Jr. dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-carried-woman-to-truck-in-suburban-kidnapping-attempt-police-say" title="Man carried woman to truck in suburban kidnapping attempt, police say" data-articleId="416141631" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sofiane Mansouri | Orland Park police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man carried woman to truck in suburban kidnapping attempt, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 03:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 03:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with picking a woman up and carrying her to the back of a truck in a kidnapping attempt Sunday in southwest suburban Orland Park.</p><p>Sofiane Mansouri, 34, is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping, according to Orland Park police.</p><p>The woman was walking east in the 11400 block of 143rd Street early Sunday morning when Mansouri pulled up in a white box truck, according to Orland Park police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-upgrades-economy-class-to-include-cocktails-bistro-style-dinner-chocolates"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/delta%20THUMN_1562199601484.jpg_7474183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A Delta Airlines Boeing 737 passenger aircraft taxis at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)" title="1159429117_1562199601484-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Delta upgrades economy class to include cocktails, ‘bistro-style' dinner, chocolates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/megan-rapinoe-fires-back-at-critics-im-uniquely-and-deeply-american"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328_7473971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe of USA say thanks to the fans during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm ‘uniquely and deeply American'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/air-force-veteran-touts-new-shoe-to-honor-law-enforcement-as-nike-pulls-patriotic-flag-sneaker"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/HONOR%20AND%20RESPECT%20SHOE%20THUMB%202_1562193150927.jpg_7473808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ron Slagle, a U.S. Air Force veteran who now works as a police officer in Iowa, designed the "Honor and Respect" sneaker. (Photo Courtesy: Honor and Respect via Fox News)" title="HONOR AND RESPECT SHOE THUMB 2_1562193150927.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Air Force veteran touts new shoe to honor law enforcement as Nike pulls patriotic flag sneaker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pregnant-woman-shot-during-fight-will-not-be-prosecuted-after-being-charged-in-unborn-babys-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720_1562193429854.jpg_7473904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marshae Jones, 28, of Birmingham, is seen a booking photo from her initial arrest. Officials said Wednesday she will not face prosecution in the death of her unborn baby after she was shot during a fight. (Photo Credit: Jefferson County Jail)" title="MARSHAE JONES THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720_1562193429854.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pregnant woman shot during fight will not be prosecuted after being charged in unborn baby's death</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/ohare-had-2-power-outages-during-weekend-weather" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/21/ohare-airport_1479746551495_2307166_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/21/ohare-airport_1479746551495_2307166_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/21/ohare-airport_1479746551495_2307166_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/21/ohare-airport_1479746551495_2307166_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/21/ohare-airport_1479746551495_2307166_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="wenjun628&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>O'Hare had 2 power outages during weekend weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-upgrades-economy-class-to-include-cocktails-bistro-style-dinner-chocolates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/delta%20THUMN_1562199601484.jpg_7474183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/delta%20THUMN_1562199601484.jpg_7474183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/delta%20THUMN_1562199601484.jpg_7474183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/delta%20THUMN_1562199601484.jpg_7474183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/delta%20THUMN_1562199601484.jpg_7474183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;Delta&#x20;Airlines&#x20;Boeing&#x20;737&#x20;passenger&#x20;aircraft&#x20;taxis&#x20;at&#x20;Denver&#x20;International&#x20;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;Denver&#x2c;&#x20;Colorado&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Alexander&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delta upgrades economy class to include cocktails, ‘bistro-style' dinner, chocolates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/megan-rapinoe-fires-back-at-critics-im-uniquely-and-deeply-american" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328_7473971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328_7473971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328_7473971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328_7473971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328_7473971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;of&#x20;USA&#x20;say&#x20;thanks&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;fans&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;Semi&#x20;Final&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;England&#x20;and&#x20;USA&#x20;at&#x20;Stade&#x20;de&#x20;Lyon&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;02&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Lyon&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Quality&#x20;Sport&#x20;Images&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm ‘uniquely and deeply American'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/air-force-veteran-touts-new-shoe-to-honor-law-enforcement-as-nike-pulls-patriotic-flag-sneaker" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/HONOR%20AND%20RESPECT%20SHOE%20THUMB%202_1562193150927.jpg_7473808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/HONOR%20AND%20RESPECT%20SHOE%20THUMB%202_1562193150927.jpg_7473808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/HONOR%20AND%20RESPECT%20SHOE%20THUMB%202_1562193150927.jpg_7473808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/HONOR%20AND%20RESPECT%20SHOE%20THUMB%202_1562193150927.jpg_7473808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/HONOR%20AND%20RESPECT%20SHOE%20THUMB%202_1562193150927.jpg_7473808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ron&#x20;Slagle&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;veteran&#x20;who&#x20;now&#x20;works&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;police&#x20;officer&#x20;in&#x20;Iowa&#x2c;&#x20;designed&#x20;the&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Honor&#x20;and&#x20;Respect&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;sneaker&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Honor&#x20;and&#x20;Respect&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air Force veteran touts new shoe to honor law enforcement as Nike pulls patriotic flag sneaker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pregnant-woman-shot-during-fight-will-not-be-prosecuted-after-being-charged-in-unborn-babys-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720_1562193429854.jpg_7473904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720_1562193429854.jpg_7473904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720_1562193429854.jpg_7473904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720_1562193429854.jpg_7473904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720_1562193429854.jpg_7473904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marshae&#x20;Jones&#x2c;&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Birmingham&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;her&#x20;initial&#x20;arrest&#x2e;&#x20;Officials&#x20;said&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;she&#x20;will&#x20;not&#x20;face&#x20;prosecution&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;unborn&#x20;baby&#x20;after&#x20;she&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;fight&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pregnant woman shot during fight will not be prosecuted after being charged in unborn baby's death</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 