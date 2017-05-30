< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother of teen killed by police wants son's case reopened

Posted May 18 2019 01:21PM CDT case reopened" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/mother-of-teen-killed-by-police-wants-son-s-case-reopened" addthis:title="Mother of teen killed by police wants son's case reopened"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407692728.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407692728");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407692728-393382571"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407692728-393382571" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 01:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407692728" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - The mother of a Chicago teenager who was fatally shot by police in 2010 says she's working with police regulators to reopen his case.</p> <p>In the spring of 2010, two Chicago police officers fired three shots into Izael Jackson's back, killing him. Police said the 18-year-old senior opened fire on the officers as he fled a traffic stop. The department deemed the officers' version of events trustworthy and declared Jackson's death justifiable.</p> <p>However, police noted they didn't find any fingerprints and didn't test DNA evidence from the firearm.</p> <p>"How do you finish a puzzle and all the pieces aren't there?" Jackson's mother, Octavia Mitchell, asked. "How did my son's case get closed and why?"</p> <p>The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates accusations of police misconduct, said it would reopen the probe into Mitchell's son's death and review the evidence taken from the firearm if allowed, the Chicago Tribune reported.</p> <p>Though COPA is an independent civilian agency, it requires the endorsement of Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to investigate. That police union contract bans cases from being reopened if they are older than five years unless the city's chief officer grants an approval.</p> <p>"It's a toss-up," said Mitchell, who has boxes of legal documents stacked throughout her South Side apartment. "I just don't trust the police department."</p> <p>The department will first "seek court guidance" on whether the samples can be given to COPA for testing, said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The department declined to comment on Mitchell's allegations and gave no sign as to whether Johnson would grant his authorization.</p> <p>Phillip Aaron, Octavia Mitchell's attorney, said no matter the outcome, he feels that Mitchell is an example for others in comparable situations.</p> <p>"I believe Ms. Mitchell has done a great service to our community," Aaron said. More Local Stories

Wheaton man pleads guilty to traveling to meet a minor for sex

Posted May 18 2019 02:27PM CDT

A Wheaton man pled guilty to trying to pay to have sex with a minor in west suburban Aurora.

Jarrett Ferguson, 27, drove to an unspecified location in Aurora March 10 expecting to have have a sexual encounter with a minor in exchange for cash, according to a statement from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

On Friday, Ferguson agreed to a three-year prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to a felony charge of traveling to meet a minor, state's attorney's office said. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

State not alerted for weeks that woman may not be baby's mom

Posted May 18 2019 02:19PM CDT
Updated May 18 2019 02:20PM CDT

Illinois' child welfare agency says more than two weeks passed before it was alerted that a woman taken to a Chicago-area hospital with a gravely ill newborn may not be his mother, even though she arrived bloodied and showed no signs of giving birth.

Clarisa Figueroa is charged with killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Chicago police say she cut Ochoa-Lopez's baby out of her womb on April 23, then called 911 to report she had given birth to a baby who wasn't breathing. Paramedics took Figueroa and the baby to Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn.

Department of Children and Family Services spokesman Jassen (JAY-son) Strokosch said Saturday the agency was alerted May 9 that there were questions about who had custody of the child in order to make medical decisions.

Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View, again on DePaul campus, police say

Posted May 18 2019 01:16PM CDT
Updated May 18 2019 02:24PM CDT

A woman was sexually assaulted twice early Friday after getting into a ride-share vehicle with a man she met up with in Lake View on the North Side.

The woman, 19, met the man, also 19, about 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago police said.

They got into a ride-share vehicle together, where the man first assaulted her, police said. Ferguson | Kane County State&#39;s Attorney&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wheaton man pleads guilty to traveling to meet a minor for sex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 02:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Wheaton man pled guilty to trying to pay to have sex with a minor in west suburban Aurora.</p><p>Jarrett Ferguson, 27, drove to an unspecified location in Aurora March 10 expecting to have have a sexual encounter with a minor in exchange for cash, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.</p><p>On Friday, Ferguson agreed to a three-year prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to a felony charge of traveling to meet a minor, state’s attorney’s office said. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/state-not-alerted-for-weeks-that-woman-may-not-be-baby-s-mom" title="State not alerted for weeks that woman may not be baby's mom" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Woman_plotted_to_kill_pregnant_Chicago_t_0_7285897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Woman_plotted_to_kill_pregnant_Chicago_t_0_7285897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Woman_plotted_to_kill_pregnant_Chicago_t_0_7285897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Woman_plotted_to_kill_pregnant_Chicago_t_0_7285897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Woman_plotted_to_kill_pregnant_Chicago_t_0_7285897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother plotted for months to acquire a newborn before she and her daughter strangled a pregnant Chicago woman and cut her baby from her womb using a butcher's knife, prosecutors said Friday as they revealed gruesome new details about the case." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State not alerted for weeks that woman may not be baby's mom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 02:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 02:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Illinois' child welfare agency says more than two weeks passed before it was alerted that a woman taken to a Chicago-area hospital with a gravely ill newborn may not be his mother, even though she arrived bloodied and showed no signs of giving birth.</p><p>Clarisa Figueroa is charged with killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Chicago police say she cut Ochoa-Lopez's baby out of her womb on April 23, then called 911 to report she had given birth to a baby who wasn't breathing. Paramedics took Figueroa and the baby to Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn.</p><p>Department of Children and Family Services spokesman Jassen (JAY-son) Strokosch said Saturday the agency was alerted May 9 that there were questions about who had custody of the child in order to make medical decisions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-sexually-assaulted-in-lake-view-again-on-depaul-campus-police-say" title="Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View, again on DePaul campus, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View, again on DePaul campus, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 01:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 02:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was sexually assaulted twice early Friday after getting into a ride-share vehicle with a man she met up with in Lake View on the North Side.</p><p>The woman, 19, met the man, also 19, about 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago police said.</p><p>They got into a ride-share vehicle together, where the man first assaulted her, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Most Recent

State not alerted for weeks that woman may not be baby's mom

Mother of teen killed by police wants son's case reopened

Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View, again on DePaul campus, police say

Stunning video shows kids driving off-road vehicles on highway near Chicago

Arnold Schwarzenegger blindsided, dropkicked in the back during sporting event in South Africa data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marlen&#x20;Ochoa-Uriostegui&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;baby&#x20;boy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Yavani&#x20;Yadiel&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lopez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Family&#x20;photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>State not alerted for weeks that woman may not be baby's mom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mother-of-teen-killed-by-police-wants-son-s-case-reopened" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother of teen killed by police wants son's case reopened</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-sexually-assaulted-in-lake-view-again-on-depaul-campus-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View, again on DePaul campus, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/stunning-video-shows-kids-driving-off-road-vehicles-on-highway-near-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/18/1111e12e1_1558202367655_7287644_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/18/1111e12e1_1558202367655_7287644_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/18/1111e12e1_1558202367655_7287644_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/18/1111e12e1_1558202367655_7287644_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/18/1111e12e1_1558202367655_7287644_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Video&#x20;and&#x20;photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Omar&#x20;Orozco&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stunning video shows kids driving off-road vehicles on highway near Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arnold-schwarzenegger-assaulted-during-event-in-south-africa-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 