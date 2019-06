Nine people were hurt in a collision on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday in Norwood Park.

About 12:29 a.m., a semi-truck and five other vehicles were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes at I-90 and Canfield Avenue, Illinois State police said.

Two 23-year-old women were taken to Lutheran General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police and the Chicago Fire Department said. Three men, ages 25, 24 and 58, were taken to the same hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Two women, ages 63 and 38, went to Resurrection Medical Center along with a 66-year-old man, the fire department said. A 32-year-old man was taken to Community First Medical Center.

All inbound lanes are closed as authorities investigate the cause of the crash, state police said.