- Navy Pier’s parking garages reached full capacity three hours before the scheduled fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Incoming guests are encouraged to use public transportation or park at one of three partner garages, according to a 6:30 p.m. statement from Navy Pier.

Navy Pier guests can pay a discounted rate of $15 with validation at three garages:

Grand Plaza Park at 540 N. State St.

Ogden Plaza Self Park at 300 E. North Water St.

Millennium Park Garage at 5 S. Columbus St.

The Pier will close its gates upon reaching capacity, according to the statement. Ride-sharing vehicles will be prohibited from the Pier at the conclusion of the fireworks. Guests will have to walk west to Illinois Street, where ride-sharing vehicles will be allowed to pick up.