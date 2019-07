- Police are revealing troubling new details about what may have led to the beating of a teenage girl caught on viral video.

A community activist, who helped the 15-year-old victim after the attack Monday on the South Side, says she's home safe and in good spirits with family.

Police say her so-called friends turned against her, and before the attack, was away from home for five days without anyone reporting her missing.

"Everyone involved in this will be brought to justice," said Stringer Harris, community activist.

Harris says the group of girls seen attacking the high school sophomore did so after she refused to go along with their plan to perform sex acts on an older boy, then threatened to tell the police.

"She tried to approach the police to advise them to let them know what was going on," said Harris. "Her friends impeded that, stopped her from doing such."

The attack left the victim, who suffers from a mental disability, with lacerations to the forehead.

In addition to the beating, detectives are now looking into whether she was also the victim of sexual assault in the days prior.

"That may be the case depending on what detectives look into," said Officer Jose Jara, Chicago Police Department.

Along with investigating the attack caught on video, police are also looking into the victim's home-life. She'd evidently disappeared four days earlier, yet no one reported her missing.

"It's always concerning to the police department within a 24-hour period, but this was a five-day span before anyone contacted the police," said Officer Jara.

Detectives at Area Central say they'll be canvassing the neighborhood where the assault happened for additional sources of video and to talk to more witnesses.

Officials are also asking the public's for help. If you know anything, call the police and you can provide an anonymous tip.