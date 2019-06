Construction crews will begin reconfiguring the work zone Sunday at the Jane Byrne Interchange.

The reconfiguration will require partial lane and ramp closures between 10 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday in order to be set up, the Chicago Department of Transportation said. The inbound Eisenhower Expressway will be reduced to one lane by 1 a.m. Monday, while ramps to the outbound Kennedy, Dan Ryan and Ida B. Wells Drive will all close at various points throughout the evening.

Detours will be posted to account for all closures, CDOT said.

The new work zone, which will last until the end of the year, requires that one lane be closed on the inbound Eisenhower from Ogden Avenue to Halsted Street, CDOT said. The left and center lanes will allow access to Ida B. Wells Drive, the ramp to the outbound Kennedy will be accessible from the center lane and the outbound Dan Ryan can be reached via the right lane.

The new construction is necessary to complete the new inbound pavement between Racine Avenue and Halsted Street, CDOT said.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays.