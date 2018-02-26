New law would be named after slain CPD commander Paul Bauer

On Tuesday, the Chicago Police Superintendent will go to Springfield to fight for a law named after slain police commander Paul Bauer.

That bill is being introduced in the next couple days and will have the support of many legislators in Springfield, and there are more like it aimed increasing penalties for certain types of gun crimes.

Shot and killed by a man convicted of multiple felonies, police say, the “Commander Bauer Act” is a step toward keeping anything like it from happening again.

“I think there's been a sea change, not just in Illinois, but across the country,” Mayor Emanuel said.

The act would ban the sale of body armor and high-capacity magazines to anyone other than police, licensed security guards and members of the armed forces.

The man accused of killing Bauer, according to police, was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting and also carried a weapon with an extended clip.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel talked about the bill after speaking to a room of police recruits, part of a package of legislation that would require gun dealers to be licensed, raise the penalties for illegal use of body armor, ban high capacity magazines for military-style weapons and ban bump stocks.

“We need gun legislation, like a waiting period, like a ban on assault on assault weapons, like what we're talking about on gun dealership that backs up the goals and the public safety goals we have as a city,” Mayor Emanuel said.

House Speaker Mike Madigan, in a statement, said the bill named after Bauer "should have widespread support."

The “Bauer Act” will be introduced to the House Judiciary Committee. Lawmakers are expected to consider the overall package of legislation on Wednesday.