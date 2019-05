- Chicago Police and city officials are continuing efforts to prevent an uptick in city violence over Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are paying special attention.

Memorial Day weekend, historically violent, is the unofficial kickoff to summer.

As of Saturday evening, at least one person was killed and one dozen injured.

From along the waterfront to a presence at city beaches, Chicago police were out to make a difference.

Lightfoot met Saturday afternoon with passengers at the Chicago Ave. red line station, along with Johnson. The stop is typically a starting point for large crowds of teens causing disturbances downtown.

“This is a place as are our neighborhoods where people should be able to walk the street with safety and comfort,” said Lightfoot.

Police announced they seized 54 guns they said are illegal, arresting eight people.

The mayor said she would patrol with officers over the weekend.