No Girl Scouts hit by lightning as had been feared
Posted Jul 27 2019 03:18PM CDT Related Headlines
Two giraffes struck by lightning, killed at safari
Motorcyclist dies after being struck by lightning style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/motorcyclist%20killed%20by%20lightning_1560119978829.jpg_7368716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Motorcyclist dies after being struck by lightning</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DULUTH, Minn. (AP)</strong> - None of the Girl Scouts or guides who were rescued from a remote Minnesota island near the Canadian border overnight was injured by lightning, contrary to initial fears, officials said Saturday.</p><p>A group of six girls and three adults from the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northern Indiana Council was on an island in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Canadian border when a strong storm blew in Friday night. Lightning struck nearby the group, but no one was injured as a result, the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines said in a statement Saturday.</p><p>The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, which reached the group on a Knife Lake island at around 4 a.m., said on Facebook that all of the girls were "awake, alert, and able to move without assistance."</p><p>The group was taken to a hospital in Ely, about 215 miles (345 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, for additional tests and observation "after experiencing what was referred to as a `ground current," the local Girl Scouts group said in its news release.</p><p>"All of the girls are back at the canoe base and are resting," the group said.</p><p>In June, a Florida motorcyclist was <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/fhp-motorcyclist-dies-after-being-struck-by-lightning-on-i-95">killed by lightning</a>, and that same month, two giraffes at a Florida zoo were <a class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/dog-rescued-from-water-in-montrose-harbor-is-in-good-tail-wagging-condition-police" title="Dog rescued from water in Montrose Harbor is in 'good, tail-wagging condition': police" data-articleId="420884644" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image via Chicago Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog rescued from water in Montrose Harbor is in 'good, tail-wagging condition': police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 01:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A dog was rescued by police Monday in Lake Michigan on the North Side.</p><p>The Chicago Police Marine Unit was called about 10 a.m. for a dog in the water at the Montrose Harbor, a police spokesperson said.</p><p>Police retrieved the dog and reported that it was in “good, tail-wagging condition,” the spokesperson said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/drownings-in-lake-michigan-up-80-over-last-year-report" title="Drownings in Lake Michigan up 80% over last year: report" data-articleId="420833763" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drownings in Lake Michigan up 80% over last year: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Drownings in Lake Michigan are 80% higher so far in 2019 than this date last year.</p><p>Twenty-seven people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far in 2019, compared to 15 deaths by this time in 2018, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.</p><p>Drownings in Lake Michigan account for over half of the total drownings in all five great lakes this year, according to the Rescue Project. Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario have a combined total of 24 drownings so far in 2019.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-dies-on-inbound-flight-to-ohare" title="Man dies on inbound flight to O'Hare" data-articleId="420823917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/21/ohare-airport_1474493409529_2051719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/21/ohare-airport_1474493409529_2051719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/21/ohare-airport_1474493409529_2051719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/21/ohare-airport_1474493409529_2051719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/21/ohare-airport_1474493409529_2051719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Phil Roeder/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies on inbound flight to O'Hare</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:48AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 64-year-old man died Sunday on a flight from Iceland to O’Hare International Airport.</p><p>Paramedics and officers were called about 8:35 p.m. for an unresponsive man on Icelandair flight #858 at the airport’s international terminal, Chicago police and the Chicago Department of Aviation said.</p><p>Vo. V. Thanh was given oxygen, CPR and defibrillation with no results, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-whales-stranded-along-redington-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rescue underway for 5 pilot whales stranded along Redington Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-identify-gunman-in-deadly-gilroy-garlic-festival-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/7a%20GILROY%20NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png_7556365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police and ATF agents swarm the home of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter. July 29, 2019" title="7a GILROY NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police identify gunman in deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, 6-year-old boy among those killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/witnesses-describe-gilroy-shooter-dressed-in-khaki-loading-rifle-silently-before-kiling-3"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police descend on the Gilroy Garlic Festival where a gunman killed three and injured a dozen others. July 29, 2019" title="530A GILROY NUTS AND BOLTS _00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses describe Gilroy shooter dressed in khaki, loading rifle silently before killing 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-of-twins-left-in-hot-car-defends-husband"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/29/FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758_7555856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom of twins left in hot car defends husband</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/dog-rescued-from-water-in-montrose-harbor-is-in-good-tail-wagging-condition-police" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/dog-saved-montrose-harbor_1564424511040_7557147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image&#x20;via&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dog rescued from water in Montrose Harbor is in 'good, tail-wagging condition': police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-whales-stranded-along-redington-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rescue underway for 5 pilot whales stranded along Redington Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bears-allen-robinson-hitting-stride-earlier-this-time-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bears' Allen Robinson hitting stride earlier this time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-identify-gunman-in-deadly-gilroy-garlic-festival-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/7a%20GILROY%20NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png_7556365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/7a%20GILROY%20NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png_7556365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/7a%20GILROY%20NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png_7556365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/7a%20GILROY%20NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png_7556365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/7a%20GILROY%20NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png_7556365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;and&#x20;ATF&#x20;agents&#x20;swarm&#x20;the&#x20;home&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Gilroy&#x20;Garlic&#x20;Festival&#x20;shooter&#x2e;&#x20;July&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police identify gunman in deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, 6-year-old boy among those killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/drownings-in-lake-michigan-up-80-over-last-year-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/cpd-marine-unit-dive-team_1562352224771_7478920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drownings in Lake Michigan up 80% over last year: report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 