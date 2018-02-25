No injuries in abandoned building collapse in Evanston

No one was injured when an abandoned building collapsed Sunday morning near Simpson Street and Dodge Avenue in Evanston. | Evanston Fire Department

No one was injured when an abandoned building collapsed Sunday morning near Simpson Street and Dodge Avenue in Evanston. | Evanston Fire Department

EVANSTON (Sun-Times Media Wire) - No one was hurt when an abandoned building collapsed Sunday morning in north suburban Evanston.

The building collapsed about 5:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Simpson Street, according to Evanston Police Department Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported, although a vehicle was damaged in the collapse, Glew said. The structure was previously a business but has been unoccupied for several years.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, Glew said.