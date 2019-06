- A fire in the engine compartment of an Metra train was extinguished Thursday afternoon as it was leaving Union Station.

No injuries were reported after firefighters were called about 7 p.m. for reports of a fire south of the station near Van Buren Street, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet. The fire was put out shortly after.

The train, Metra outbound train 1285, was evacuated safely, although one person was being evaluated by paramedics, a fire department spokesman said. Initial reports indicated the fire was “on top” of the engine car.

Inbound and outbound trains remained stopped as of 7:30 p.m. outside the station as fire crews continued working, a Metra spokeswoman said.