- Investigators in DuPage County are sending out a warning Wednesday night as they shared a video of a man they say is impersonating a police officer.

The man has been seen at multiple locations in the western suburbs. The badge he is wearing is fake, investigators say.

The man is seen ringing a home’s doorbell and can be heard asking the person inside to open the door. As he purports to be a member of the “Winfield Police Department,” investigators say he even uses a cell phone to sell the ruse further.

In addition, investigators say the man may be driving a dark colored sedan -- possibly a Mazda. He may also be using the name, Jeff Rushmore.

Do not open your door and call 9-11 right away if you see him near your home.