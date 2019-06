- A woman was hit by a CTA Orange Line train Thursday after falling onto the tracks in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old was looking at the train schedule and walking backward when she fell onto the tracks at 10:24 a.m. at the 35th/Archer station, 3528 S. Leavitt St., according to Chicago police and CTA officials.

She was on the tracks for about four minutes before a train arrived at the station, police said. The conductor saw the woman at the last minute and tried to stop the train, but the first car ran over her.

She was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said power to the tracks was shut off in both directions while police and fire officials responded.

Orange Line service was temporarily suspended between Halsted and Midway with shuttle buses running to accommodate affected riders, CTA officials said. Full service resumed with residual delays by about 1:30 p.m.